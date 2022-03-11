Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $14,384.64 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) insider Ariel Hurley sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $14,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

