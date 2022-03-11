BMO Capital Markets Lowers Magna International (TSE:MG) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MG. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$86.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.10.

Shares of MG opened at C$76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$22.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.60. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$70.16 and a 1-year high of C$126.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

