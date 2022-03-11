BMO Capital Markets Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$21.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.81% from the stock’s previous close.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.72. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$14.59 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,685,549.02. Insiders purchased 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609 in the last ninety days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

