Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in American Express by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.32. 112,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

