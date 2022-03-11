Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.67. 2,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

