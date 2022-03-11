Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 840,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,789,031. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

