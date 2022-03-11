Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Haywood Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Haywood Securities from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.13.
Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$10.87 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$366.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.
