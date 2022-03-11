Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 13th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BWMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

