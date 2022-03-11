Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 38,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

