Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. 38,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,277. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.75.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
