Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $53,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $228.85. 2,666,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day moving average is $218.40. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

