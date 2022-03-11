Breiter Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

SAP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,531. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

