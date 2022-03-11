Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. 33,695,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The stock has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.