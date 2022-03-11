Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 602 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.