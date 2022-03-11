Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 5.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $447,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,620,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

