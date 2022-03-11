Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 202.9% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE BEDU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

