Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.02 million, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $23.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

