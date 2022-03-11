Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.47

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and traded as low as $20.15. Britvic shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 19,303 shares trading hands.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.4501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Britvic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

