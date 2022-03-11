Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Duluth has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $375.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1,097.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 152,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

