Brokerages Anticipate First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($3.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Wave BioPharma.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWBI shares. Maxim Group downgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

