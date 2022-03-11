Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,318. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after buying an additional 94,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after buying an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.