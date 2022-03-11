Brokerages Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock remained flat at $$31.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 469,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.09 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 371.46%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

