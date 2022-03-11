Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Post $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.27. United States Cellular reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. 177,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

