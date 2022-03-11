Brokerages Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

