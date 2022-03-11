Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

