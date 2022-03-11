Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$10.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($10.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($8.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($13.60). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($20.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($31.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($37.28) to ($24.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($17.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.28) to ($9.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS.

NBR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NBR traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.21. 191,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,936. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

