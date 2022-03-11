Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RXT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 9,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

