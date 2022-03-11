Brokerages Set AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Target Price at $13.71

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

AVPT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,544. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

In related news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $179,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $30,140,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $12,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

