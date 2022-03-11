Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target at $547.82

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $548.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.42. 1,734,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.99. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $322.38 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

