Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $16.27

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.27.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 3,673,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 24.49.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 384,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
