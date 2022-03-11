Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $16.27

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. 3,673,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 24.49.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 384,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

