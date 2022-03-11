Brokerages Set Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) PT at C$3.40

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TRZ traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$4.62. 98,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

