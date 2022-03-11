Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Target Price at $27.25

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TPH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 734,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

