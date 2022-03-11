Brokerages Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target at $41.50

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $$5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

