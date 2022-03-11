Brokers Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.64. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $356.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1-year low of $340.67 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

