Brookline Capital Management Upgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Buy

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has $91.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTLA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.74.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.28. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock worth $522,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after buying an additional 268,167 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.