Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.02

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.02 and last traded at C$20.02, with a volume of 16107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.11.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This is a positive change from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.