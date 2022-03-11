Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

