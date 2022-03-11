Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
