C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $105.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.24. 1,603,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

