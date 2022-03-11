Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $55.36 and last traded at $55.71. Approximately 17,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 487,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Specifically, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $86,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,629 over the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cactus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,777,000.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

