CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.70) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.04 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

