Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.75 million, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

