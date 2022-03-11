California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

NYSE:CRC opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. California Resources has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 787,169 shares of company stock worth $34,195,864 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

