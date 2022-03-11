California State Teachers Retirement System Has $762,000 Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after buying an additional 241,963 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 185,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 140,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
