California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,023 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of SunCoke Energy worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 108,739 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.12.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

