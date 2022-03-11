California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. State Street Corp increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after purchasing an additional 325,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 138,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 132,152 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $904.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.42.
PMVP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
