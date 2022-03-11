California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,480 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Forma Therapeutics worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after buying an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMTX opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

