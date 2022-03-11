California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 93 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

DHIL stock opened at $187.25 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.29 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

In other news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

