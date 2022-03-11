Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.24

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.24 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.36). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.43), with a volume of 74,599 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.50 million and a P/E ratio of 610.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.82.
