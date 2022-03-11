Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $27.23. 598,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,912. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

