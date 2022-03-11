Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Exor Capital LLP

Exor Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,714,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 15.3% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Exor Capital LLP owned about 2.44% of Cameco worth $211,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cameco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,426 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Cameco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,355,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 627,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

