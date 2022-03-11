Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target to $8.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Babylon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Babylon in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE BBLN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,273. Babylon has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

